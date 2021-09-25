Man arrested after police investigate multiple burglaries

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.

A release from the Charleston Police Department says that Jonathan Hall, 39, has been arrested on burglary charges.

Charleston Police were investigating two burglaries that happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road in Charleston. A person of interest was determined after reviewing video surveillance in the area.

The department received several tips from the public, which assisted them in issuing a warrant for and arresting Hall.

Hall is being held at South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.