Advertisement

Man arrested after police investigate multiple burglaries

A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.
A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.

A release from the Charleston Police Department says that Jonathan Hall, 39, has been arrested on burglary charges.

Charleston Police were investigating two burglaries that happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road in Charleston. A person of interest was determined after reviewing video surveillance in the area.

The department received several tips from the public, which assisted them in issuing a warrant for and arresting Hall.

Hall is being held at South Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prison time handed down for teen involved in quadruple murder case
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
New store coming to Huntington Mall
The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in around 1:30 a.m. about a bus on fire...
Fire burns through school buses at bus garage
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking shutdown of collection agency

Latest News

The family of the married couple killed in the crash believes his sentence was too light.
Man sentenced in deadly impaired driving case
The West Virginia Public Service Commission holds a hearing on an AEP rate increase request.
Public Service Commission reviews major coal power plant project
Lawyers prepare for Friday morning's AEP rate increase hearing.
Major coal power plant project could once again raise your rates
Putnam County BOE votes on new mask policy guidance
Putnam County BOE implements new mask policy guidelines, contact tracing no longer taking place