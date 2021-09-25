Weekend forecast aims to please

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The first weekend of autumn is here. It comes with a bounty of sunshine, limited if any rain and warm by day, cool by night air. What’s missing of course is the bouquet of fall colors that we will see in another few weeks to one month. Festivals around the region include the Jackson Apple and West Liberty Sorghum gatherings. Whether it be the tented village on Main street in West Liberty or the Village Grange aroma from the apple kettle on Broadway in Jackson, the weather and the confections will be ideal to satisfy the most discerning sweet tooths!

Saturday will dawn with a red sky sunrise. Patchy fog will be more common east than west as high clouds filer the first light of day. Lows near 50 will be both good sleeping and easy on our wallets (too soon to heat, most AC’s turned off for now). The day will turn partly sunny and hazy with enough sun for highs to mate it back to 70. A scattered brief passing shower has been in the forecast now for a week and we have not budged away from that consensus. Emphasis on scattered, brief and passing!

Sunday will mirror Friday as it vies for the distinction of Top 10 day. Wall to wall sun and a warm breeze should be enough to make the elusive grade! Highs will jump right back into the 70s.

Next week a warmer southern flow returns and with it comes higher temperatures that could top 80 on 2 occasions !

The mid-week outlook shows some soaking showers to our north, but our area less likely to get important rain. And by the way should be miss rain next week (Tuesday) that American model is dry out to 2 weeks while the Euro model shows a lack reprieve for our zone!

