Plane down in Fayette County

Plane down
Plane down(AP)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene investigating a plane down in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

The plane is in the woods around Opossum Creek Road in Victor, which is just near the New River Gorge Campground, according to Fayette County Emergency Services.

Emergency officials said right now, fire, law enforcement and EMS are on scene and they’re waiting on federal partners to come in to help with the investigation before releasing any further information.

They could not confirm any injuries at this time.

WSAZ has a crew on the way to the scene.

Keep checking in to the WSAZ app for the latest details.

