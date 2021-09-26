FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on scene investigating a plane down in Fayette County Sunday afternoon.

The plane is in the woods around Opossum Creek Road in Victor, which is just near the New River Gorge Campground, according to Fayette County Emergency Services.

Emergency officials said right now, fire, law enforcement and EMS are on scene and they’re waiting on federal partners to come in to help with the investigation before releasing any further information.

They could not confirm any injuries at this time.

