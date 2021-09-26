Advertisement

Bus fire in Ripley ruled accidental by Fire Marshals

Buses caught fire at the Ripley bus garage around 1:30 a.m. Friday.
Buses caught fire at the Ripley bus garage around 1:30 a.m. Friday.(Ripley Volunteer Fire Department)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A blaze that ripped through several buses has been ruled accidental, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

On Friday WSAZ reported that three Jackson County school buses caught fire at the Ripley bus garage.

The call came in around 1:30 a.m., Ripley Volunteer Fire Department say once they arrived on scene three buses were on fire.

State Fire Marshal’s tell WSAZ there are surveillance cameras at the bus garage that show no one was around prior to the fire. They believe the flames ignited through an engine compartment on one of the buses. Fire investigators say there is typically power coming from the batteries in the vehicles, which may have caused this.

Two of the buses are totaled, a third bus has heavy damage but was not ruled a total loss yet and a fourth bus also suffered minor damage.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

