College Football rankings are out

Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The week five rankings were released by the Associated Press Sunday afternoon with no change among the top three teams but that can’t be said for the remaining 22. Here’s the full list of teams.

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1

2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2

3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3

4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6

5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5

6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4

7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8

8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16

9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12

10. Florida 3-1 1019 11

11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10

12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13

13. BYU 4-0 748 15

14. Michigan 4-0 677 19

15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7

16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17

17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20

18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22

19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 -

20. UCLA 3-1 316 24

21. Baylor 4-0 233 -

22. Auburn 3-1 197 23

23. NC State 3-1 145 -

24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -

25. Clemson 2-2 138 9

Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

