College Football rankings are out
The week five rankings were released by the Associated Press Sunday afternoon with no change among the top three teams but that can’t be said for the remaining 22. Here’s the full list of teams.
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (58) 4-0 1546 1
2. Georgia (4) 4-0 1492 2
3. Oregon 4-0 1411 3
4. Penn St. 4-0 1283 6
5. Iowa 4-0 1277 5
6. Oklahoma 4-0 1212 4
7. Cincinnati 3-0 1154 8
8. Arkansas 4-0 1094 16
9. Notre Dame 4-0 1076 12
10. Florida 3-1 1019 11
11. Ohio St. 3-1 1005 10
12. Mississippi 3-0 852 13
13. BYU 4-0 748 15
14. Michigan 4-0 677 19
15. Texas A&M 3-1 651 7
16. Coastal Carolina 4-0 613 17
17. Michigan St. 4-0 581 20
18. Fresno St. 4-1 415 22
19. Oklahoma St. 4-0 341 -
20. UCLA 3-1 316 24
21. Baylor 4-0 233 -
22. Auburn 3-1 197 23
23. NC State 3-1 145 -
24. Wake Forest 4-0 142 -
25. Clemson 2-2 138 9
Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego St. 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa St. 25, LSU 24, Arizona St. 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas St. 5, UTSA 4, Oregon St. 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
