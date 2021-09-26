First Warning Forecast | Mostly dry, warm weather this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday saw the return of beautiful fall sunshine, and there will be plenty of that to go around this week. Rain chances stay fairly limited, with a couple showers possible on Tuesday and perhaps the upcoming weekend, though there is still some uncertainty on that. What is certain is that temperatures will be warmer this week as highs return to the 80s at the start and still rise well into the 70s by the end.

Despite some passing high clouds, Sunday evening stays dry and pleasant as temperatures fall to the upper 50s by midnight.

Expect a mostly clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures fall to near 50 degrees. A bit of fog is possible, mainly in the river valleys.

Monday continues the sunny trend as high temperatures rise to the low 80s. Expect a stiff breeze at times.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Afternoon temperatures climb to the low 80s again.

Wednesday through Friday remain dry with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach near 80 degrees on Wednesday and back off slightly to the mid and upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and fairly dry, though a couple showers may pass either day. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.

