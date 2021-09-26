First Warning Forecast | Sunshine returns Sunday, mainly dry week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following some added cloud cover and brief passing rain on Saturday, sunshine and dry conditions return Sunday and dominate through much of the upcoming week. At this point, Tuesday is the only day with a rain chance, and even that is looking slim. Meanwhile, after jumping ahead to more of a mid-October feel, temperatures will warm back to more seasonable levels appropriate of late September/early October.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of fog develop, primarily in the river valleys.

Sunday sees decent sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday continues the sunny trend as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Afternoon temperatures climb a bit more to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Saturday remain dry with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures generally reach the mid 70s each day.

