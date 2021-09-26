Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Sunshine returns Sunday, mainly dry week ahead

By Andy Chilian
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following some added cloud cover and brief passing rain on Saturday, sunshine and dry conditions return Sunday and dominate through much of the upcoming week. At this point, Tuesday is the only day with a rain chance, and even that is looking slim. Meanwhile, after jumping ahead to more of a mid-October feel, temperatures will warm back to more seasonable levels appropriate of late September/early October.

Saturday night stays mostly clear and quiet with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Areas of fog develop, primarily in the river valleys.

Sunday sees decent sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday continues the sunny trend as high temperatures rise to around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower possible. Afternoon temperatures climb a bit more to the low 80s.

Wednesday through Saturday remain dry with a good deal of sunshine. Afternoon temperatures generally reach the mid 70s each day.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.
Man arrested after police investigate multiple burglaries
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in this home along the 800 block of 7th Avenue in St....
One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak
Shooting
One person taken to the hospital after shooting
Noah Estep donated over 300 items to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office to help children law...
High School senior donates over 300 items to help kids
Tresten Williams, 16, is fighting for his life after an ATV wreck in Ravenswood last week.
Community holds fundraiser in honor of teen injured in ATV crash

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 25
First Warning Forecast | Bit of rain for Saturday, back to sunshine Sunday
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 25
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Sep 25
Kentucky is full of deciduous trees that are best for pretty colors in the fall. We are still...
Weekend forecast aims to please
Tony's weekend forecast
Tony's Saturday winning forecast