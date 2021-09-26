Advertisement

Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina

In their first road game of the season, Chris Rodriguez rushed for 144 yards.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) pitches the ball to Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, SC. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move to 4-0 with a 16-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In their first road game of the season, Chris Rodriguez rushed for 144 yards. The Wildcats rushed for 230 yards as a team.

Kavosiey Smoke got Kentucky on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 102 yards with one interception.

Kentucky held a 10-point lead heading into halftime following a 43-yard field goal from Matt Ruffolo. Ruffolo was a perfect 3/3 with his field goals tonight.

Kentucky is now 2-0 in SEC play for just the second time since the 1970′s.

The Wildcats return home to Kroger Field next Saturday for a meeting with the Florida Gators. No. 11 Florida will enter Lexington 3-1 following a win over Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE | Man in hospital after shooting
Charleston Police say James Kenneth White, 55, of Charleston stabbed a woman several times...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing, victim still critical
A man has been arrested following an investigation on burglaries that happened earlier this week.
Man arrested after police investigate multiple burglaries
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in this home along the 800 block of 7th Avenue in St....
One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak
Tresten Williams, 16, is fighting for his life after an ATV wreck in Ravenswood last week.
Community holds fundraiser in honor of teen injured in ATV crash

Latest News

Plane down
BREAKING | Plane down in Fayette County
Fallen police officer honored with pet adoption event
Fallen police officer honored with pet adoption event
One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak
One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak
One person in critical condition after stabbing
One person in critical condition after stabbing
Charleston Police say James Kenneth White, 55, of Charleston stabbed a woman several times...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing, victim still critical