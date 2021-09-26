Kentucky stays perfect with win over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats move to 4-0 with a 16-10 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

In their first road game of the season, Chris Rodriguez rushed for 144 yards. The Wildcats rushed for 230 yards as a team.

Kavosiey Smoke got Kentucky on the scoreboard with a touchdown in the first quarter. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 102 yards with one interception.

Kentucky held a 10-point lead heading into halftime following a 43-yard field goal from Matt Ruffolo. Ruffolo was a perfect 3/3 with his field goals tonight.

Kentucky is now 2-0 in SEC play for just the second time since the 1970′s.

The Wildcats return home to Kroger Field next Saturday for a meeting with the Florida Gators. No. 11 Florida will enter Lexington 3-1 following a win over Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.