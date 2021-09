CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on scene investigating a stabbing Saturday evening in Charleston.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. for a stabbing along the 800 block of Central Avenue.

Charleston Police confirm one woman was stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said there is no word on a suspect at this time.

