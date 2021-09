KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.

The call came in to dispatchers around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the accident near Strawberry Road.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the man lost control of the ATV and it slid down a hill.

