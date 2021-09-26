One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured after a house fire broke out in St. Albans Saturday evening.

It was just before 6 p.m. when the St. Albans Fire Department was called out for a structure fire along the 800 block of 7th Avenue.

St. Albans fire officials said the fire was caused by attempts to install a gas-fueled wall mounted heater. Firefighters say the homeowner was attempting to search for any gas leaks after the installation while using what was described as a grill lighter. Once the homeowner waved the lighter around the stove, is when a flash ignited.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room and put it out quickly.

They said the homeowner was injured while trying to put out the blaze themselves, but that person is believed to have non-life-threatening inquires.

“The fire marshal would like to remind people using flame devices is not a safe, or approved way to check for gas leaks. We would also like to remind people, in the event of a fire, the proper course of action is to ‘get out and stay out’ and let the fire department focus on extinguishment,” said St. Albans Fire Department in a statement to WSAZ.

