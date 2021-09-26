Advertisement

One person taken to the hospital after shooting

Shooting
Shooting(AP Images)
By Tori Yorgey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was injured Saturday evening after a shooting in South Charleston.

Kanawha dispatchers say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. for shots fired.

Currently, first responders are on scene along Jefferson Road and Kanawha Turnpike.

Dispatchers say the Northbound lanes of Jefferson Road and Eastbound lane of Kanawha Turnpike are shut down.

No word on the victim’s condition or suspect(s) at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ for the latest.

