Advertisement

Business economists lower growth forecasts due to virus

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The nation’s business economists now expect slower economic growth this year due to the widespread delta variant of the coronavirus, while also saying the economy could improve more quickly next year as vaccinations become more accepted.

In a survey being released Monday, the National Association for Business Economics found that its panel now expects full-year economic growth of 5.6%, down from a forecast for 6.7% growth in NABE’s previous survey in May.

However, economists raised their forecast for 2022 economic growth to 3.5% from a previous outlook of 2.8%.

Inflation should remain at elevated levels through the fourth quarter before moderating next year, the survey’s panelists predict.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane down in Fayette County.
Three dead after plane crash
Charleston Police say James Kenneth White, 55, of Charleston stabbed a woman several times...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing, victim still critical
An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.
One person dead after ATV crash
Shooting
UPDATE | Man in hospital after shooting
The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. in this home along the 800 block of 7th Avenue in St....
One person sent to hospital after fire ignited by gas leak

Latest News

Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Inequalities cited in Black, Indigenous missing persons cases
A Resident passes next to a damaged Greek Orthodox chapel after a strong earthquake in...
Strong quake hits Greek island of Crete; 1 dead, 20 injured
Kierra Coles has been missing for three years.
Response to minority disappearances problematic, families say
Authorities said an attack against Orlando police officers was livestreamed on Facebook.
Police: Man set up livestream before attacking Fla. officers