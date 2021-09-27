Federal government to assist with monoclonal antibody treatments in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -- On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that more than 85 Kentuckians passed away due to COVID-19 between Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

68 hospitals in the commonwealth are still reporting critical staffing issues, but some are being assisted by the National Guard. More than 500 guardsmen are scattered around 27 different hospitals in Kentucky. Beshear was very complimentary of their efforts.

“I can’t tell you how positive the feedback is on how incredible the guardsman are. How they lift the spirits in the hospital and how even from the very first moment, this response in people that have been working for 18 months has been so positive,” said Beshear.

Beshear also announced that the federal government is sending medical personnel into Kentucky hospitals to help administer monoclonal antibody treatments. This will help free up other hospital personnel to take care of more patients.

“The delta variant and COVID-19 doesn’t care your party, doesn’t care red or blue. It just wants to kill you. Let’s make sure that we know our adversary is not each other. It’s a one in one hundred year virus,” said Beshear.

