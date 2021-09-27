Hometown Hero | Tracy Toler

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Whether it’s mountain biking, hiking, kayaking or paddle boarding there’s something for the whole family at Ridenour Lake in Nitro. However, it’s thanks to one man behind the scenes, that the park has more hiking, biking and walking trails and is getting an additional 500 acres of land.

“I’m a really avid mountain biker and so I thought ‘well I don’t have much of a yard or anything in town but I’m so close to the lake that’s probably where I’ll spend most of my time,’ so that’s basically what happened,” said Tracy Toler.

Toler moved to the city of Nitro about six years ago and in his first year in his new town, he requested to city council to expand the bike trail at Ridenour lake.

“I am such an outdoor enthusiast, I got bored pretty quick (with the) half a mile of trail here so after that I went to city council and asked about building a first small, little trail.”

From there, his volunteer work grew more and more. It was a few years later Toler took it upon himself to bein the “Friends of Ridenour,” which is a group that makes sure the largest county lake was ready for visitors doing everything from picking up trash, to building new trails and helping with free community hikes.

Mayor Dave Casebolt has recognized Tracy many times for his continuing efforts. For the most part being a one-man band in making Ridenour Lake the city’s top tourist attraction.

“Since Tracy got (to Nitro), he’s had a love for this area down here at Ridenour Lake and took it upon himself to form the “Friends of Ridenour” to map out trails, bike paths, walking trails and look at getting grants for things we can improve on down here at the lake,” said Nitro City Council Member Joe Murphy.

To date, Toler has created a five mile trail system that is used daily by hikers, bikers and runners. He also lead the charge to acquire grant money to improve the mountain bike park, dog park, construct a new shelter and a new 3-story kids play ground.

“He’s really taken it on and we’ve been able to do so much work out here and it’s all because of him, he’s the one that started it, he’s a great asset to this city and we much appreciate all he’s done here at Ridenour Lake,” Murphy told WSAZ.

“I just wanted to do something and they wanted me to do it, it all worked out,” said Toler. “I’ve put a lot of sweat equity in but this is my backyard, so this is what I use it as.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.