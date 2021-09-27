Advertisement

Lawyers | Man killed no one, so nix death penalty possibility

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - Attorneys for an Ohio man charged in eight slayings want the aggravated murder charges and the possibility of a death penalty to be dismissed because they say prosecutors now have information indicating he didn’t kill anyone.

George Wagner IV, his parents and brother were charged in the 2016 Rhoden family shootings near Piketon.

In a Friday court filing, Wagner’s lawyers questioned the fairness of proceeding with the capital case after prosecutors turned over information indicating Wagner didn’t kill the victims.

The request comes after his brother and mother reached plea deals and gave authorities more information.

His father has pleaded not guilty.

