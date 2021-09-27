Man pleads guilty to firearm possession

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man from Huntington has pleaded guilty to gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Officials say 49-year-old Kevan Curry pleaded guilty to being a felony in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Back in November of 2020, members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant on Curry’s home in Huntington.

Among the firearms recovered by police were a .357 magnum revolver, a .40 caliber handgun, and an AR-15 rifle.

He was arrested for wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property, and discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to an incident on November 15, 2020.

Officials say Curry was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of a 2009 felony conviction for conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Curry faces up to 10 years in prison and is set to be sentenced in January.

