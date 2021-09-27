Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to firearm possession

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man from Huntington has pleaded guilty to gun charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Officials say 49-year-old Kevan Curry pleaded guilty to being a felony in possession of a firearm on Monday.

Back in November of 2020, members of the Huntington Police Department executed a search warrant on Curry’s home in Huntington.

Among the firearms recovered by police were a .357 magnum revolver, a .40 caliber handgun, and an AR-15 rifle.

He was arrested for wanton endangerment, felony destruction of property, and discharging a firearm in city limits in connection to an incident on November 15, 2020.

Search warrant leads to arrest

Officials say Curry was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of a 2009 felony conviction for conspiracy in Cabell County Circuit Court.

Curry faces up to 10 years in prison and is set to be sentenced in January.

