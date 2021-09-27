Advertisement

Road work to close two underpasses in Huntington this week

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers will need to make alternate plans this week in Huntington because of a couple road closures.

On Wednesday, the Huntington Sanitary Board will close the 20th street underpass to make repairs to the pump system and pipes.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Thursday, the 10th street underpass will close to drivers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crews will be working to adjust pump controls and clean and inspect a piece of equipment.

Weather could delay the work.

