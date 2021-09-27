Advertisement

Vacant properties in Logan to be transformed into textile plants

(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOAGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After being vacant for years, city officials in Logan have announced plans to transform an older building into a textile plant.

City Mayor Serafino Nolletti says previously the building was home to the Logan Banner.

The property is located in the 400 block of Stratton St.

City leaders say the building and another located behind it sold for $60,000.

Nolletti says when the project is complete, 60 people will be employed.

The purchase happened not long after the city got rid of their manufacturing tax. A move the mayor called an incentive for the developer.

“We might be losing a manufacturing tax, but look what we gained,” said Nolletti. “We gained a building that had been sitting here empty.”

Officials say the building needs some renovations, but fire officials say it’s structurally sound and safe for the developer to get started.

“It doesn’t have to be pretty, it just needs concrete floors electrical hookups and he should be good,” Scott Beckett, the Logan Fire Chief said.

City officials say they aren’t sure when the developer will start hiring.

