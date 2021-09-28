Advertisement

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith to perform in Charleston

Multi-platinum Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are thrilled to reunite to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday
Multi-platinum Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are thrilled to reunite to co-bill their popular Christmas tour this upcoming holiday(Charleston Municipal Auditorium)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith will reunite for a tour this upcoming holiday season and will make a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

The performance presented by Balsam Hill® will happen December 1 at the Charlerleston Municipal Auditorium.

According to a release, the show will feature selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires and combine their vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums.

“Christmas is about hope and we all need to be reminded of that right now,” says Grant.

“Reuniting with Michael for a run of Christmas shows just feels right. We both love Christmas music and doing this tour together is one of my favorite things I get to do all year long.” Smith adds,

“This is my absolute favorite time of the year and I am so happy to be back on the road with my dear friend, Amy Grant. We’ve been doing this tour together for many years and it just never gets old. It is going to be something extra special this year.”

In addition to the performance, and in support of their longstanding relationship with Compassion International, Grant and Smith will be bringing awareness to their child sponsorship experience at each show.

For more information on the upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit: AmyGrant.com/Tour and MichaelWSmith.com/Tour

