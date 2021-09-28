Advertisement

Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GILMER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to West Virginia State Police, an 80-year-old man was found dead Monday night in a wooded area in Gilmer County near the Braxton County line.

Sargeant R.P. Smith tells WSAZ they are investigating this as a suspicious death.

He says foul play is not suspected, but they’re trying to figure out how the man died.

Smith says Jack May’s body was found near a camper he was using, and it’s believed he was in the area to hunt.

State Police say an autopsy will be performed.

