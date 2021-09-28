Advertisement

Charges against UK football players in burglary case dismissed

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The charges against six UK football players have been dismissed.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that a grand jury dismissed RJ Adams, JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders, Vito Tisdale, and Joel Williams on charges they received in August.

A wanton endangerment charge against Tisdale was also dismissed.

All of the players pleaded not guilty in the case.

This all stems from a situation in March 2021.

Police records show on March 6, three suspects showed up to a frat party, uninvited, and were asked to leave by the residents. Those suspects became upset, and threatened that they would be back. Later that night, the three returned with three more suspects and allegedly forced their way into the home.

One witness told police that one of the suspects, later identified as Tisdale, was pointing a gun at one of the victims.

Conduct records obtained by the Herald-Leader showed that alcohol and racial slurs “played a significant role” in the escalation of the dispute.

The six players have been away from the team since fall camp. UK officials say the players have been reinstated to return to team activities.

