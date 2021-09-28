Advertisement

Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program

By Joseph Payton
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Local consumers are vital to the success of local businesses in the city of Portsmouth.

“Since we’re such a small business, all of our support comes from the community,” said Kinsey Hall who manages Earth Candy Farmacy. “We offer online ordering but that is not where our business comes from.”

City leaders want to see more people inside shops like Earth Candy Farmacy. Councilmen Sean Dunne and Edwin Martell are working on bringing the ‘Shop Portsmouth’ program to life.

“It’s designed to support local businesses by also saving people money on their property taxes,” said Dunne.

Just by shopping at a participating business, a consumer would earn credits toward their annual property tax bill. Dunne is searching for a $10,000 sponsor in order to get a resolution for the program on the city council agenda. That money will go towards the annual admission fee for the program.

“I think it’s a clever idea and I think it’s one where everybody can be a winner. Local businesses get more foot traffic, you get people reducing their property taxes or getting a refund check, and you get a sponsor who gets a good deal on advertising,” said Dunne.

Hall says the program is definitely one that her shop would consider participating in if it were to pass.

“I think it would be a great thing for businesses to jump on board with.” Hall said “I think it would help encourage people to shop local.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.
One person dead after ATV crash
Plane down in Fayette County.
Three dead after plane crash

Latest News

Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Road work begins on U.S. 23
TRAFFIC ALERT | Road work begins along U.S. 23
Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures.
Fall fire season starts Friday in West Virginia