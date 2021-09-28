Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Local consumers are vital to the success of local businesses in the city of Portsmouth.

“Since we’re such a small business, all of our support comes from the community,” said Kinsey Hall who manages Earth Candy Farmacy. “We offer online ordering but that is not where our business comes from.”

City leaders want to see more people inside shops like Earth Candy Farmacy. Councilmen Sean Dunne and Edwin Martell are working on bringing the ‘Shop Portsmouth’ program to life.

“It’s designed to support local businesses by also saving people money on their property taxes,” said Dunne.

Just by shopping at a participating business, a consumer would earn credits toward their annual property tax bill. Dunne is searching for a $10,000 sponsor in order to get a resolution for the program on the city council agenda. That money will go towards the annual admission fee for the program.

“I think it’s a clever idea and I think it’s one where everybody can be a winner. Local businesses get more foot traffic, you get people reducing their property taxes or getting a refund check, and you get a sponsor who gets a good deal on advertising,” said Dunne.

Hall says the program is definitely one that her shop would consider participating in if it were to pass.

“I think it would be a great thing for businesses to jump on board with.” Hall said “I think it would help encourage people to shop local.”

