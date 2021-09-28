Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 1,037 new cases, 10 additional deaths reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 28, 2021, there are currently 13,542 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 10 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,578 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 43-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Kanawha County, a 72-year old female from Marion County, a 43-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Hampshire County, a 72-year old female from Preston County, a 92-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Marion County, and a 36-year old male from Cabell County.

The state’s daily positivity rate is currently 15.81 percent and there are 2,573 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.

31 counties on West Virginia’s County Alert System map are color-coded red, indicating a high virus transmission rate.

978 West Virginians are in the hospital battling COVID-19 symptoms, 291 have been admitted to the ICU and 193 are currently on a ventilator.

219,882 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

64 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent have received both doses of the vaccine and 13,143 additional doses have been administered into the arms of West Virginians.

