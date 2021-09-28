Deputies searching for man who led law enforcement on chase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man who led law enforcement on a chase after an arrest attempt, is now wanted by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Leach, 22, of Charleston has an active circuit court capias in Kanawha County, officials confirm.

Deputies say when they went to arrest him on September 23 he took off in a vehicle in the Coopers Creek area, nearly striking several other vehicles.

Leach reached speeds of 70 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.

He escaped arrested September 23, but according to deputies another investigation helped confirm probable case that he was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved in the chase.

Anyone with information on Leach’s whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or anonymously send us information through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.