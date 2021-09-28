Dry season takes hold

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s the heart of the fall dry season here in Appalachia and with that often comes some of the best weather not just of the autumn but of the entire year. That makes for great vacation weather for those who work all summer only to retreat to the solitude, balmy breezes and colors of fall. Turns out the leaves are slow in changing again this year (word from Snowshoe is there is barely any color on the trees just a few days away from October. So a late arriving fall foliage season will come complements of warm weather lasting well into October and thwarting the advance of chilled and frosty nights.

Tuesday will turn partly cloudy so not as spectacular as Monday but still ample sunshine will boost temperatures to 80 degrees. Should there be a shower risk, let’s look to the mountains from Snowshoe to Canaan valley as most likely to get some rain. A passing cold front will do the trick to knock highs down into the 70s mid and late week but amidst mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday through Saturday look to feature warm sun by day with cozy star shine at night. Daily highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s will feel comfy though they won’t help to accelerate the change in the fall colors. Next chance of rain will hold off until Sunday or Monday as fall fire season kicks in this weekend.

