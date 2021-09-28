Advertisement

Fall fire season starts Friday in West Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fall fire season gets underway this week in West Virginia, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry says burning vegetation and other naturally occurring material is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Friday.

A 10-foot safety area around the fire must be cleared to dirt level.

Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures.

Violators can face a fine of up to $1,000.

Commercial burning permits for daylight hours are available from local Division of Forestry offices.

