Long-time Johnson Central Football Coach dies

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Johnson Central High School community is morning the loss of one of their own Monday night.

According to Johnson County Schools, long-time head football coach, Jim Matney, has died.

According to our sister station, WYMT, Matney had been struggling with COVID-19 symptoms in recent weeks.

Matney had been the head coach at Johnson Central since 2004 and won two state championships in 2016 and 2019.

Matney also coached at Sheldon Clark.

Johnson County Schools released the following statement Monday:

“Today, our Johnson County Eagle Family is heartbroken as we come to terms with the loss of a wonderful man and a remarkable coach. Most important, our hearts, love and concern are with Debby, Dalton and Carson.

Coach Jim Matney touched the lives of many in Johnson County and throughout the state. We, along with the family, appreciate all your prayers and encouragement. As a family, we will love and support each other as we heal, yet as we mourn, we also want to celebrate Coach Matney’s life and legacy. We are thankful for his example of strength and perseverance, and we want to remember his many accomplishments.

Matney is revered as one of the top football and wrestling coaches in the country with high school coaching tenures at both Johnson Central and Sheldon Clark. He amassed a tremendous record of 309 - 132 as a football coach, including five state championship games appearances and two Class 4A state titles and has been honored as Kentucky Football Coach of the Year.

As a wrestling coach, Matney was equally as dominant. He coached Johnson Central to the last 12 consecutive regional championships including two State Duels championships and numerous individual state champions. He also earned two state team championships at Sheldon Clark. In recognition of his tremendous success, Matney was named the NFHS National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2020.

Coach Jim Matney will most certainly be missed by Johnson County Schools. But above all, we ask that you would please keep Coach Matney’s wife, Debby, and boys in your prayers, as well as, the young men on the Central Football and Wrestling Teams.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.