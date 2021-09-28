Marshall University and Alderson Broaddus University pen academic agreement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new academic agreement to keep students at schools in West Virginia was signed Monday morning.

The Marshall University School of Physical Therapy has agreed to guarantee two openings per year specifically for graduates of Alderson Broaddus University, provided the graduates meet certain academic requirements.

Leaders of both programs met in the foyer of the St. Mary’s Center for Education Monday to make the announcement and sign the papers.

Marshall school officials say that this connection is good not only for the schools, but for the future of healthcare in West Virginia.

The School of Physical Therapy is a 3-year doctoral program and students who are applying this Fall are eligible for enrollment.

