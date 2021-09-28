Advertisement

Ohio House Republicans debut new anti-vaccine mandate bill

Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican, discusses newly introduced legislation that would...
Rep. Bill Seitz, a Cincinnati Republican, discusses newly introduced legislation that would provide three exemptions for employees from being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine, including showing proof of natural antibodies from COVID-19, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The other exemptions are for employees who can show evidence of negative medical reactions to the vaccine, and reasons of conscience including religious convictions. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — House Republicans have introduced a bill putting limits on employers’ ability to require that employees receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment.

The bill assigned to the House Health Committee would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons.

Those are for negative medical reactions to the vaccine, proven natural immunity as demonstrated by the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and reasons of conscience including religious convictions.

The bill’s co-sponsors are GOP Reps. Rick Carfagna of Delaware and Bill Seitz of Cincinnati.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.
One person dead after ATV crash
Plane down in Fayette County.
Three dead after plane crash

Latest News

Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Road work begins on U.S. 23
TRAFFIC ALERT | Road work begins along U.S. 23
Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures.
Fall fire season starts Friday in West Virginia