Proposal to give city employees bonuses introduced

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- City employees in Huntington could soon get an extra boost.

During Monday’s city finance meeting, Mayor Steve Williams proposed bonuses of $3,000 to all full-time city workers.

That would include first responders, city hall employees, public works employees, and sanitary board employees.

Part-time employees would receive $1,500 bonuses.

Funding for the bonuses would come from the American Rescue Plan Act as it qualifies as one of the uses of that money.

The mayor says the pay would be a way to thank employees for keeping the city running for the last 18 months.

“COVID has just worn everybody out. But imagine, much like nurses and doctors in hospitals, every single day for a year and a half, everybody showed up at work,” Williams said. “We didn’t close our doors for a minute.”

The proposal will be heard again at the next city council meeting.

