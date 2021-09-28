Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation is looking for some “pumpkin punks.” They’re referring to kids who stole a couple of pumpkins off their photo set-up area at Washington Riverfront Park.

The board just decorated this fall set-up with all kinds of pumpkins at the beginning of September.

However, Monday night just after 8:00, a surveillance video shows two kids taking some of those pumpkins and leaving with them.

Katrena Ramsey, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation in Ravenswood, says the two appeared to be high school-aged kids.

She says the board takes time to decorate this area. Especially with homecoming just around the corner in Ravenswood, they want it to remain nice and ultimately safe.

“We mainly wanted to show people that we do have cameras in this park. We are policing our park and we take care of it,” Ramsey said. “We will continue to add cameras until we get everything under control-- and mostly it is. People love this park and take care of it, but you’ll have a few people that do these things.”

Ramsey says she’s trying to find the kids who did this, so they can do community service in return.

She also says no decorations were damaged, and only pumpkins were taken.

