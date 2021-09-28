Advertisement

Street resurfacing tax levy expected to be on ballot in Portsmouth

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Voters in Portsmouth may get to decide whether they want to pay extra to get more of their roads paved.

At the Portsmouth City Council meeting Monday night, city engineer Nathan Prosch talked about a 1.5 mill tax levy expected to be on the ballot in May.

“This needs to be done, because for several years we’ve allocated a certain amount of money for street resurfacing, and that has not kept up with the increase of costs for labor and materials, so every year we get the same amount of money, and we’re just paving less and less,” Prosch said.

Those living at a property valued at $100,000 would have to pay an extra $150 a year.

The tax levy would add more than $350,000 a year to their resurfacing budget.

The city currently gets $400,000 in Capital Improvement Program funding and $100,000 from gas tax and registration funding for its street resurfacing budget.

Prosch says at the pace they’re able to go now, it’d take 37 years to get all the asphalt roads in Portsmouth paved. If the tax levy passes, it’d take about 15 years.

The city engineer says he has more work to do with the city auditor before the levy can officially go on the ballot.

