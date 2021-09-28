Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Search
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
Studio 3 at Appalachian Power Park
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT
|
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
One person dead after ATV crash
Three dead after plane crash
Latest News
WV Power player Arik Sikula on Studio 3 in locker rooms
WV Power player Arik Sikula on Studio 3
Studio 3 plays dizzy bat at Appalachian Power Park
'Toastman' Rod Blackstone on Studio 3