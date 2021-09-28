Advertisement

Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-79 South

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have blocked the slow lane of I-79 South near the 29 mile marker following a tractor-trailer fire.

Dispatchers say the tractor-trailer caught fire in the southbound lanes between the Amma and Wallback/Clay exits.

No word on how long the slow lane will be shut down.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

