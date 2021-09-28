Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT | Road work begins along U.S. 23

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENUP,Ky. (WSAZ) -- Drivers in Greenup County should expect delays as road work begins on U.S. 23 in South Shore.

The $900,000 project will replace damaged blacktop at Main Street (KY 7) and U.S. 23 with new concrete that will enhance drivability and safety.

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 28, crews will close one thru lane and the right-turn lane of northbound U.S. 23 to remove blacktop and start pouring concrete.

Construction will advance across the intersection – from the river side of U.S. 23 to the downtown South Shore side, east to west – through October as lane closures shift each week for the concrete pours.

“People need to be careful of the changing conditions. People just need to slow down, get your barrings, and understand exactly where you have to turn before you make any movements,” said Allen Blair, public information officer for KYTC.

Motorists should expect traffic impacts according to the following approximate schedule:

  • Week 1, Northbound US 23: Right thru lane, right-turn lane closed. Motorists needing right-turn access into Main Street (to cross the railroad tracks) must detour. Left thru lane, left-turn lane into Main Street (downtown) open. Scheduled for Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, weather permitting.
  • Week 2, Northbound US 23: Left thru-lane closed. The left-turn lane into Main Street will be under construction, with shifting or flagged traffic at the turn. Width restrictions will be in place. The right thru lane and right turn-lane will be open. Scheduled for Oct. 4-9, weather permitting
  • Weeks 3 and 4, Southbound US 23: Right thru lane and right-turn lane into Main Street closed. Thru lane, left-turn lane open. Traffic may make right turns into Main Street (downtown) from the open thru lane, but access could be restricted by flaggers at times. Scheduled for Oct. 11-23, weather permitting.
  • Week 5, Southbound US 23: Left thru lane and left-turn lane into Main Street closed. Thru lane, right-turn lane open. Traffic may make left turns into Main Street (to cross the railroad tracks) from the open thru lane, but access could be restricted by flaggers at times. Scheduled for Oct. 25-30, weather permitting.

Congestion and delays are likely at the intersection, which is used by about 10,000 vehicles per day. Motorists should plan their travel accordingly, or seek alternate routes.

