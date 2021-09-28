Advertisement

Water main break closes busy street in Charleston

A water main break has closed a busy street in Charleston.
A water main break has closed a busy street in Charleston.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of a street in Charleston is shut down due to a water main break.

It was reported just before 6 a.m. Tuesday along Washington Street East next to CAMC Memorial Hospital.

The pavement is broken and even buckled in some places.

Washington Street East is closed from Brooks Street to Morris Street.

No word yet on how long Washington Street East will be closed.

