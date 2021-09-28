Advertisement

Windstream experiencing issues with 911 delivery in Greenup County

(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Windstream is experiencing issues with 911 delivery in Greenup County, according to the Public Safety Director.

If you can’t get through to 911, call 606-473-1411 or text 911 if available in your area, officials say.

This is an ongoing issue that has not been resolved and may not affect all Windstream customers.

According to the Public Safety Director, they have received complaints from South Shore to Greenup and the Load area.

