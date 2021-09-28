W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia internet customers are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access in the state.

Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the data will be used to decide about broadband access in West Virginia in the future.

The agency says information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most.

The test is available at broadband.wv.gov. Click the red button that says “TAKE THE SPEED TEST” at the top of the page and follow the steps.

The agency says the process takes about five minutes.

