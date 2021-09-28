Advertisement

W.Va. internet customers urged to take broadband speed test

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia internet customers are being asked to take a broadband speed test to improve access in the state.

Department of Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said the data will be used to decide about broadband access in West Virginia in the future.

The agency says information from the tests will be used to create a map identifying where investment in broadband is needed most.

The test is available at broadband.wv.gov. Click the red button that says “TAKE THE SPEED TEST” at the top of the page and follow the steps.

The agency says the process takes about five minutes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.
One person dead after ATV crash
Plane down in Fayette County.
Three dead after plane crash
Lawyers | Man killed no one, so nix death penalty possibility

Latest News

Multi-platinum Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are thrilled to reunite to co-bill...
Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith to perform in Charleston
Congressional Showdown over debt limit
Congressional Showdown over debt limit
National Voter Registration Day
National Voter Registration Day
Brandon Butcher Delivers your First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast