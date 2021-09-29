18-month investigation nets 10 pounds of meth, 16 indicted

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than a dozen people are facing federal charges following an 18-month investigation into a violent drug trafficking organization that the U.S. Attorney says is responsible for pumping large amounts of methamphetamine into Kanawha County.

The investigation ended with the seizure of 10 pounds of meth, more than $80,000, 40 firearms, ammunition, several vehicles and a motorcycle.

Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, joined by a number of law enforcement officials Wednesday announced that a federal grand jury has returned two indictments charging 16 individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization.

Johnston said 11 people were arrested Wednesday.

All but one individual listed in the indictments are from West Virginia.

Charged in a 15-count indictment are: Ramon David Alston, 41, of Decatur, Georgia; Jonathan Gregory Bush, 38, of Dunbar, West Virginia; Kelly Cordle, 43, of Kimberly, West Virginia; Angela Dawn Harbour, 51, of Salt Rock, West Virginia; Scott Edward Hudson, 49, and Jason Robert Oxley, 38, of St. Albans, West Virginia; Leo Antoine Smith, of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; and James Edward Bennett III, 30, Treydan Burks, 31, Kaitlyn Brooke Combs, 24, Denise Marie Cottrell, 63, Brittany Frances Gilbert, 33, Brian Dangelo Terry, 36 and Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 32, all of Charleston, West Virginia. The indictment charges 12 of the defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Kanawha County from March 2019 to September 2021. The indictment also charges various drug and gun crimes carried out in connection with the DTO.

In a separate 10-count indictment, Shane Kelly Fulkerson, 43, of Saint Albans, West Virginia and Timothy Wayne Dodd, 45, of Charleston, West Virginia are charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Kanawha County from March to September 2021. Additional charges against Fulkerson include distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“The indictments unsealed earlier today are the result of tremendous effort, teamwork, and cooperation between our federal, state and local law enforcement partners,” said Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. “I commend their efforts and thank them for their countless hours of hard work in bringing down this violent drug organization.”

“Charleston and the surrounding areas have been plagued by illegal drugs and the fear of violence for too long,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “The FBI and our local, state and federal partners will not let drug dealers hold a community hostage. We are committed to cleaning up the streets and holding those individuals accountable for the violence and drug trafficking they engage in.”

“The number of offenders, the quantity of drugs seized, and the guns taken off our streets is impressive work, but it does not begin to tell the full story of how this impacts the City of Charleston and our surrounding cities,” said Chief James “Tyke” Hunt of the Charleston Police Department. “Violence was curbed, and lives were saved multiple times throughout this investigation and that is the bigger picture, that is why all of us standing before you today do what we do.”

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Marshals Service, the Charleston Police Department, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).

