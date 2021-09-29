Advertisement

Abortion rights protesters rally inside Ohio Statehouse

Abortion rights protesters rally outside the Senate chamber in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday,...
Abortion rights protesters rally outside the Senate chamber in the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. A few protesters also made it inside the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their session. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)(Andrew Welsh-Huggins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 100 abortion rights protesters have rallied inside the Ohio Statehouse and briefly entered the Senate chamber.

The protesters chanted and carried signs, first outside the Statehouse, then in the Rotunda, then in the Senate.

State troopers escorted the protesters from the Senate chamber, where lawmakers had just adjourned their Tuesday session.

Groups organizing the protest included Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity, the Ohio Women’s Alliance, and Planned Parenthood.

The protest came a day before the Senate Health Committee was scheduled to hear a bill that would ban abortions in Ohio in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Vicki Nelson-Jones, of Prichard, and Amy Bowen, of Paintsville, were arrested by the Drug...
Two women arrested on felony drug warrants
An elderly man has died in an ATV accident in the West Side community of Kanawha County.
One person dead after ATV crash
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious

Latest News

Septemberfest of Sunshine
First Warning Forecast
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Ravenswood Board of Parks and Recreation searches for “pumpkin punks”
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program
Councilmen work towards implementing Shop Portsmouth program