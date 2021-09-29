Authorities look for escaped inmate

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Authorities in Raleigh County are looking for a man who escaped from Beckley Correctional Center.

Officials say 41-year-old Matthey Garth Snyder escaped from the facility on Tuesday.

He was last seen on the Beckley Bike trail near Rent-a-Center on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley.

Snyder is described as 6 ft. tall white, non-Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 180 lbs.

He has a forehead scar, an ‘alpha and omega’ tattoo on his left back upper arm, a ‘Brandy’ tattoo on his left torso, a ‘King Solomon’ tattoo on his right front back forearm, and a tribal tattoo on his right back arm.

Snyder was imprisoned for fleeing, malicious assault, and grand larceny charges out of Marshall County.

The Magistrate Court of Marshall County has issued a warrant for Snyder’s arrest for felony escape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Beckley Correctional Center at (304) 256-6780.

