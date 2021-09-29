Advertisement

Charleston baseball team unveils new name

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Power have officially unveiled their new name and logo.

It happened Monday night between games of a double header.

“Actually I absolutely love it. I was here for the Mad Cats, I was here for the Power, and now I’m here for the Dirty Birds,” said Kasey Huffman, a season ticket holder. “I wasn’t expecting the Dirty Birds actually. I was expecting something else, but I absolutely love [the name] Dirty Birds. It’s my number one choice.”

They will now be known as the Charleston Dirty Birds, playing off the ‘canary in a coal mine’ theme with the logo.

