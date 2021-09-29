Churches a few miles a part catch fire, crews respond

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While fighting a fire at a church, the Clay Volunteer Fire Department says it was dispatched to another house of worship with flames showing.

The first fire was reported Wednesday morning at People’s Church at 1711 Flat Fork Road.

According to the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, the second church fire was reported just a couple miles down the road at the Flatt Fork Church.

Dispatchers say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Two other fire department have also been dispatched to help in the fire fight.

This is a developing story.

