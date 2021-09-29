Eastbound I-64 traffic pattern to change near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – We have a traffic alert for drivers who use Interstate 64 near the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.

Starting Thursday night, eastbound lanes will be shut down in an alternating pattern so road crews can start widening work in the existing median, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

WVDOT officials say slow and fast lanes will alternately be closed between 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30 and 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

During that time, crews will erase old markers and pain new lane markers between the Nitro exit of I-64 and Rocky Step Road.

Traffic in that stretch will be shifted toward the shoulders to allow for the work in the median.

Contractors will then install concrete barriers for the new lanes. The new traffic pattern will allow for two 11-foot lanes and a 1-foot shoulder.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.