Human remains found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -An investigation is underway in Fayette County after skeletal remains were discovered.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the human remains were found in the Montgomery Heights area Tuesday by a survey crew.

Montgomery Heights is located on the south bank of the Kanawha River, 4.5 miles southeast of Montgomery.

Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department sent the remains for examination.

Deputies are asking for any tips from the public that could aid in their investigation.

If you have information, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

