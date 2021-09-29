Kentucky Department of Education releases school report card

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school report cards on Wednesday.

State leaders said the report card comes with a disclaimer.

“We knew these results would not be what we wanted, but we’re also not altogether surprised,” said Dr. Jason Glass, Commissioner of Education. “This is just one strategy that schools use to better understand how students who were tested performed academically, amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions, in addition to the formative assessments that districts have available to them locally.”

According to data, less than 50% of students scored proficient or distinguished on the standardized test.

Nearly 20,000 fewer students took the state standardized tests, known as the Kentucky Summative Assessment or KSA, last year. Students who participated in remote learning solely were invited to partake in testing but were not required. Assessments were administered in Kentucky during the spring of 2021 to more than 329,000 students.

“The U.S. Department of Education also gave additional flexibility in the administration of these assessments in expanded testing windows and shortening of the assessment. Kentucky took advantage of both these,” Glass said.

State leaders want to remind parents that these report cards only tell part of the story.

”Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because of major shifts in the testing conditions, significant changes in the number of students taking the tests, and changes to the structural assessment,” Glass said. " These are different tests on different standards, and they were administered under unusual circumstances to fewer students.”

ACT composite scores fell by a point also.

“It’s not always about that test. I think colleges are starting to catch up because if you notice many of them are going away form ACT. We really need to look at what are these students are capable of so they can make students can go out and make their communities are a better place, open a business and have a good foundation at home. That’s not going to be accomplished by filling in a bubble,” said Traysea Moresea, superintendent of Greenup County Schools. “We spent the year focused on making sure kids had food, technology, and emotional and social well-being.”

Pike County Schools Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins said, “our teachers and students worked hard under the circumstances. We’re satisfied with the scores.”

In previous years, each school district was rated based on accountability.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) applied for and received a waiver from accountability and certain reporting requirements by the U.S. Department of Education (USED). Due to the federal waiver from accountability, school accountability indicators and ratings (i.e., stars) are not part of the 2020-2021 reporting or public release. School identification will resume in the fall of 2022.

Kentucky’s school report card data is divided into “key topic areas,” which are:

Academic Performance/Assessment Results

Student Participation Rate Percentage – Spring 2021

Spring 2021 Elementary Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

Spring 2021 Middle School Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

Spring 2021 High School Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

ACT Subject Area Scores Kentucky Public School Juniors

2021 4-Year Graduation Rate Disaggregated by Student Group

Opportunity to Learn Survey

The full report card can be found here.

