Kentucky Department of Education releases school report card

FRANKFORT,Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky Department of Education released the 2020-2021 school report cards on Wednesday.

“This is just one strategy that schools use to better understand how students who were tested performed academically, amid a variety of COVID-19 learning disruptions in addition to the formative assessments that districts have available to them locally,” said Dr. Jason Glass, Commissioner of Education.

In previous years, each school district was rated based on accountability.

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) applied for and received a waiver from accountability and certain reporting requirements by the U.S. Department of Education (USED). Due to the federal waiver from accountability, school accountability indicators and ratings (i.e., stars) are not part of the 2020-2021 reporting or public release. School identification will resume in the fall of 2022.

“The U.S. Department of Education also gave additional flexibility in the administration of these assessments in expanded testing windows and shortening of the assessment. Kentucky took advantage of both these,” Glass said.

Nearly 20,000 fewer students took the state standardized tests known as the Kentucky Summative Assessment or KSA last year. Students who participated in remote learning solely were invited to partake in testing but were not required. Assessments were administered in Kentucky during the spring of 2021 to more than 329,000 students.

State leaders want to remind parents that these report cards only tell part of the story,” Comparisons with previous years are not appropriate because of major shifts in the testing conditions, significant changes in the number of students taking the tests, and changes to the structural assessment,” Glass said. " These are different tests on different standards, and they were administered under unusual circumstances to fewer students.”

Kentucky’s school report card data is divided into “key topic areas,” which are:

Academic Performance/Assessment Results

Student Participation Rate Percentage – Spring 2021

Spring 2021 Elementary Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

Spring 2021 Middle School Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

Spring 2021 High School Performance Levels Percentage for All Students

ACT Subject Area Scores Kentucky Public School Juniors

2021 4-Year Graduation Rate Disaggregated by Student Group

Opportunity to Learn Survey

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.