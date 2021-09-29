Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man riding a motorcycle died Monday following a crash on KY Route 195 in the Marrowbone community.
According to Kentucky State Police, initial reports indicated Joshua Holbrooks, 24, of Elkhorn City, was riding a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle on KY Route 195 when he lost control, exited the roadway and hit a tree.
Joshua Holbrooks was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.
Trooper Colt Stumbo is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
