Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle crash

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man riding a motorcycle died Monday following a crash on KY Route 195 in the Marrowbone community.

According to Kentucky State Police, initial reports indicated Joshua Holbrooks, 24, of Elkhorn City, was riding a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle on KY Route 195 when he lost control, exited the roadway and hit a tree.

Joshua Holbrooks was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Trooper Colt Stumbo is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango.
Roughly 150 kids at house party, police investigating
West Virginia State Police said Jack May, 80, was found dead near his hunting camper.
Body found in wooded area being investigated as suspicious
Hit and run kills Shanna Bracken, 44, of Otway.
‘She didn’t deserve to die that way’: Police searching for person who hit and killed woman in Pike County
Long-time Johnson Central Football Coach dies
Tyler Leach, 22, of Charleston has an active circuit court capias in Kanawha County.
Deputies searching for man who led law enforcement on chase

Latest News

Missing toddler found safe by neighbor
Haley
Maximum sentence handed down in shooting death case
Churches a few miles a part catch fire, crews respond
Kentucky school report cards released
Kentucky school report cards released