Kentucky State Police investigates fatal motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man riding a motorcycle died Monday following a crash on KY Route 195 in the Marrowbone community.

According to Kentucky State Police, initial reports indicated Joshua Holbrooks, 24, of Elkhorn City, was riding a 2002 Yamaha motorcycle on KY Route 195 when he lost control, exited the roadway and hit a tree.

Joshua Holbrooks was pronounced deceased on scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office.

Trooper Colt Stumbo is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

