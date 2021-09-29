Advertisement

Maximum sentence handed down in shooting death case

Haley
Haley(WSAZ)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge handed down the maximum sentence Wednesday to a man police say shot and killed another man in the 1200 block of Seventh Avenue in Charleston.

Clarence Haley Jr. will serve 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Ronell Huff.

Haley will get 239 days credit for the time he’s already served in the South Central Regional Jail.

This is a developing story.

